 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,675,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,675,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,675,000

The premier location in Country Club Estates is available for the first time. This four bedroom home occupies the first lot off of the lake in Country Club, just behind the Fontana Beach and association pier, and right on top of the Abbey Harbor. Huge Harbor views and lake views and a 4700+ square foot home that's walkable to all of your favorite Fontana institutions. The home is versatile with two finished levels, ample outdoor space for entertaining, and a wide open floor plan. Homes in the front row don't present themselves very often, so your chance is now. You'd be best served to hustle.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics