The premier location in Country Club Estates is available for the first time. This four bedroom home occupies the first lot off of the lake in Country Club, just behind the Fontana Beach and association pier, and right on top of the Abbey Harbor. Huge Harbor views and lake views and a 4700+ square foot home that's walkable to all of your favorite Fontana institutions. The home is versatile with two finished levels, ample outdoor space for entertaining, and a wide open floor plan. Homes in the front row don't present themselves very often, so your chance is now. You'd be best served to hustle.
4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,675,000
