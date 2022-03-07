4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,789,000

TOP FLOOR! ALL NEW including the plumbing! Balsitis custom built! This gorgeous, completely renovated double unit has 4 bedrooms(2 masters), 4 bathrooms. Fabulous kitchen with all stainless appliances. This Penthouse has year-round breath-taking views! 2 balconies facing the lake! Full wet bar with 2 beverage refrigerators, wine fridge, double stacked dishwashers, copper sink with granite counter tops! Walk to the local restaurants and bars! Close enough to enjoy the action Fontana has to offer. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces with ample guest parking. Fish, swim or just relax on the association Dock! Sellers only waited 3 years for a boat slip! In & Out Boat Service one block away. Enjoy the in-unit full size washer and dryer, 2 storage units with a 3rd storage unit on the balcony!