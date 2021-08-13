 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $625,000

Beautiful home in the desirable Country Club Estates, lake access association. Home has been recently updated with a fresh new look! The home is move-in ready! Bring your clubs, you are across from the golf course! Small yard, so not a lot of outdoor maintenance to be done. What is not to love about this charming home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics