4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $795,000

Fontana is the place to be! From this location you can walk to everything! The home itself is a gorgeous open concept floor plan in The Cliffs - A low maintenance community offering lawn care and snow removal along with a community pool. You are going to love the flow of this four bedroom, three bath ranch with wood floors, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a customized den/ office. Tons of natural light streams in through the transom windows and slider overlooks the expanded deck and hillside.Finished lower level boasts two additional bedrooms, full bath and family / recreation room. Some photos have been enhanced.