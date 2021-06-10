4 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $895,000

Gorgeous open concept home in The Cliffs offers low maintenance living! You are going to love the flow of this four bedroom, three bath ranch with wood floors, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and at home office with custom cabinets. Tons of light from the additional transom windows and slider that overlook the hillside and the oversized deck. The lower level is finished out with two generous sized bedrooms, full bath, and family/recreation room. Walk to beach, dining, and entertainment. Association fee covers outdoor pool, lawn and snow. View More