4 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $350,000

Multiple offers have been received, highest and best is due Saturday, March 26th, at 2pm. Gorgeous in-town 2400+ square foot home with a deeded lakefront/Mineola Bay parcel and dock right across the street! You CAN have it all - a lakefront home without the lakefront taxes! Perfect open floor plan features a great room/kitchen/dining space with volume ceilings, abundant white cabinetry, center island, gleaming wood floors, fireplace, and sliders to a lovely Florida room and spacious deck that looks across the lane to Mineola Bay. Primary bedroom ensuite with walk-in closet and full bath, beautiful English lower level with big family room, 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath, a heated 3 car garage with extra storage space, newer HVAC and roof (2015), water heater (2018), newer insulation...and did we mention your own deeded lot and dock right across the street? Pull your boat up and you are living the lake life! Hurry!