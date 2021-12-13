4 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $350,000

Gorgeous 4 BR/3 bathroom single family home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Dunn's Lake Estates. Enter through a grand foyer with soaring vaulted ceilings, an office/den with French doors and a separate living/dining room space. Updated kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, eat-in breakfast bar, window overlooking the yard and open layout right into the family room. Four bedrooms located on the top level, all generous in size, along with two full bathrooms. Primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom with double sinks. Unfinished basement with 9 foot ceilings, full size side-by-side washer/dryer and perfect for storage or a full build out. Spacious yard with recently refinished deck with custom pergola, a truly fantastic entertainment space. 2 car attached garage. This home includes a deeded pier space just down the street, perfect for warmer months. Come enjoy living the lake life!