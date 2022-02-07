4 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $364,900

HUGE 2 story with open floorplan w/ 2-story family room that opens on one side to kitchen with island and tons of upgraded cabinets, to the other side is your home office. Need some privacy for that office? Add some French doors & stay close to your family. French doors lead you to an enormous master suite w/ two W/I closets & private bath, double sinks, separate shower & soaker tub. Extra wide lot is almost a double lot. Home situated in a small secluded neighborhood.