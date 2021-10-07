4 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $365,000

Chain O' Lake waterfront home on Pistakee Lake! Spectacular views and stunning sunsets! Perfectly maintained and updated 1920 sq ft 4 bedroom 2 full bath 2 story home including full unfinished basement with exterior access. Amazing deck over looking lake! Many updates throughout including new flooring and fresh paint. Home is in pristine condition and ready for you to enjoy all waterfront living has to offer. Large living room and sunroom with wonderful views plus sliders to 17 x 14 deck overlooking Pistakee Lake where you can enjoy the wonderful sunset views! Spacious kitchen with eating area, breakfast bar, large pantry and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated! First floor laundry room off kitchen. Master bedroom over looks lake! All bedrooms are of good sized and the 4th one is conveniently located on the first floor. The full unfinished basement with exterior access is perfect for storage. New A/C unit and newer furnace. Freshly painted and updated exterior. Conveniently located close to town with easy access to Metra, shopping, dining and the theatre. Nothing to do but move right in and enjoy lake front living.