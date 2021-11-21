Price to Sell!!! Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Sun-Filled Spacious Room Sizes, Large yard, Attached Garage with 2 Sheds. Enjoy your meals in the kitchen or formal dining room. Kitchen has farm sink, all appliances included with additional refrigerator in basement. 2020 front porch floor boards and railings replaced, several new windows, newer roof (few years), slider. Partial Basement and Crawl for additional storage with 2 way of entry into basement, one directly from garage. Near WI/IL boarders and Highway 12 for easy commute. Minutes from Lake Geneva, Twin Lakes, Powers Lake, Stores, Restaurants and Conveniences. Do not miss out on this lovely home, it is a Charmer!
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $279,900
