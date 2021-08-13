4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $549,000

Stunning 4-bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home, with 2nd living quarters, a 6-car 2nd garage, entertainment area with a deck, patio, and pool. All on an acre of land! Open concept Kitchen features vaulted ceilings, center island, graphite appliances. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Sunroom overlookingentertainment area. Main floor Office with custom built-ins. Laundry and 1/2 bath main level. Main floor Master En-Suite. Fully finished Lower-Level could be apartment for adult kids with a family room, bedroom, bonus room, full 2nd kitchen, laundry, and full bath. Above ground pool. Att 2 1/2 heated car garage. Plus a 24 x 50 detached garage will fit 6 cars and is heated w/ A/C, a 12 x 24 room in back, 11'' concrete floor, upgraded windows, attic and 11' ceilings. New mound system, roof, siding and gutter