Stunning 4-bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home, with 2nd living quarters, a 6-car 2nd garage, entertainment area with a deck, patio, and pool. All on an acre of land! Open concept Kitchen features vaulted ceilings, center island, graphite appliances. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Sunroom overlookingentertainment area. Main floor Office with custom built-ins. Laundry and 1/2 bath main level. Main floor Master En-Suite. Fully finished Lower-Level could be apartment for adult kids with a family room, bedroom, bonus room, full 2nd kitchen, laundry, and full bath. Above ground pool. Att 2 1/2 heated car garage. Plus a 24 x 50 detached garage will fit 6 cars and is heated w/ A/C, a 12 x 24 room in back, 11'' concrete floor, upgraded windows, attic and 11' ceilings. New mound system, roof, siding and gutter
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay announced that it would be permanently cl…
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
This past weekend on Geneva Lake, there was tragedy again on the lake.
About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses