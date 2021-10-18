 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $210,000

4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $210,000

4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $210,000

Welcome Home!! Take a look at this 4 BEDROOM & 2.5 BATH TWO STORY HOME with full basement and 2 car garage. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout this spacious layout. This spacious home offers an amazing OPEN layout and flow and is tastefully appointed throughout!, Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch or large deck on the 2nd floor. If you are looking for a clean , well maintained home look no further. This won't last long

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics