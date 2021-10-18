4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $210,000

Welcome Home!! Take a look at this 4 BEDROOM & 2.5 BATH TWO STORY HOME with full basement and 2 car garage. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout this spacious layout. This spacious home offers an amazing OPEN layout and flow and is tastefully appointed throughout!, Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch or large deck on the 2nd floor. If you are looking for a clean , well maintained home look no further. This won't last long