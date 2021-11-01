4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $229,000

BEAUTIFUL 2 story home featuring a fully finished basement. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on upper level, 1/2 bath on main floor & master suite in basement with jacuzzi tub. New roof in 2015, new furnace, air conditioner & water heater in 2020 all energy efficient. New eco thermostat. Remodeled kitchen with touch faucet. Entire interior painted within the last two years. Foam insulation blown into attic 2020. Gorgeous deck in back drops off to weekly maintained landscaping. The owners took down old trim and bought new trim right before COVID hit. They never started on the new trim because of the pandemic. New owners can have the new trim they bought and put it up if desired or owners may decide to put it up before moving out -all dependent on whatever works best for both parties.