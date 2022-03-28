Traditional 4-bedroom Harvard home with lots of space! Large formal entry with open staircase and double doors leading to a home office area. Roomy Kitchen with breakfast counter, island, and stainless appliances! Formal Dining Room with sliding doors out to patio and fenced backyard. Backyard space features shed, firepit, and above ground pool! Spacious Living Room offers woodburning fireplace! Main floor half bath and laundry/mud room. Upstairs, you'll find the huge Primary Bedroom with double closets and private attached bath with double vanity! Three additional generously sized bedrooms and another full bath round out the upper level. Full finished basement with recessed lighting. Attached 2-car garage. Great location near elementary school and park! Don't miss this beautiful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $249,900
