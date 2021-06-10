4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $369,000

A row of majestic mature pine trees create a nice perfect setting for this Large Updated All Brick Ranch-Style Home, with over 3000 sq ft of living space and zoned R2 DUPLEX. Perfect for an In-law arrangement with handicap accessibility/ ramp entrance, 3' doors and extra wide hallways. This 2nd attached home could be used to generate income as a separate rental home Or keep it as one large home and enjoy 4 bedrooms, 2 dens, 2.5 baths, 2 kitchens, 3 laundry facilities, a great room, family room, living room & a hydro spa room. HOME ONE features; 3 bedrooms on the main level plus 1.5 baths, a large Kitchen with oak raised panel cabinets with soft-close drawers, Corian countertops, newer appliances, beautiful tile flooring, decorative tile backsplash and Eat in area with table space. Oak crown molding T/O. Under this portion of the home is a Full Finished basement including; A spacious family room with gas fireplace, a HYDRO SPA room with large walk in closet, an office, furnace room, a laundry room in the basement with tons of extra storage space including another Large walk in closet. Canning area with an extra refrigerator. Zoned A/C and heat with an ADD ON of a wood burning furnace. The seller designed a real convenient system to drop the wood down a chute from the outside into a custom wood storage area...so no carrying the wood into the basement. This significantly cuts down the heating costs! HOME TWO features: 1 large master bedroom with walk in closet and second closet, 1 den with closet, 1 full bath with handicap accessible shower,kitchen with table space & great room. Large outside deck overlooking the lilacs in bloom & open space. Each home has it's own electric meter, gas meter, furnace, Hot water heater, central air conditioning, laundry area on the main level and both homes are wired for a generator in case of a power outage. Outside there are multiple outbuildings on this amazing 3 acre property! The heated workshop measures 24x24 with excellent lighting, a cement floor, wood-burning stove, storage loft, and has access to the extra wide driveway which has space to park over 16 vehicles. The spacious ALL BRICK 3 Car Detached Garage has a new roof & a convenient easy access staircase to the storage loft. An Additional 18x12 storage shed for lawn equipment or your greenhouse needs. Also on the property are 2 chicken coops one with electric but both need some TLC. In the open areas you will find Raised Gardens including: a seasoned strawberry patch, 2 asparagus patches, and 3 additional raised gardens for planting veggies &/or flowers. Plus an Orchard with 2 cherry trees and 4 apple trees. This home and property have been meticulously maintained and updated with many surprises that have to be experienced when you visit in person. This home sits far enough back off the main road, and tucked behind beautiful soaring pine trees so you do not even realize it is located on Route 14. View More