4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $369,900

A Picturesque farmette located on +/- 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Harvard, IL is awaiting you! This farmhouse has four generous size bedrooms, 1.1 bathrooms, A/C, and has been well maintained. The charming home includes a peaceful front porch, a large yard, and a spacious living room. There is ample room for all your toys or business equipment 54x90 Morton Building, that boast 3 large doors. The former dairy barn (79x33) consists of over 5200 S/F of space and is in excellent condition - What a great place for your business, family gathering or even possibly a wedding venue. What more could you need? All outbuildings are equipped with electricity. This property is located 9 miles from the state line, 4 miles from the METRA, and 13 miles from I90! The possibilities are truly endless! Offer has been accepted, however the Seller will continue to accept showings and back up Offers