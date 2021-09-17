4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $525,000

WELCOME HOME TO THIS STUNNING HILLSIDE HOME NESTLED ON 10.9 ACRES OF ROLLING MANICURED BREATHTAKING PROPERTY WITH 2 STOCKED PONDS AND TREE LINED FOR PRIVACY. GORGEOUS UPDATED KITCHEN WITH KNOTTY ADLER CABINETS, TUMBLED TRAVERTINE BACKSPLASH, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS AND ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE BREAKFAST BAR AND SEPERATE ISLAND. ALL BEDROOMS ARE GENEROUS IN SIZE AND HALL BATHROOM RECENTLY REMODELED. MASTER BATHROOM HAS DUAL VANITY, WALKIN SHOWER AND JETTED TUB. WALKOUT BASEMENT WOULD MAKE A PERFECT IN-LAW WITH OVERSIZED BATHROOM THAT HAS SEPERATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB, PLUS A LARGE BEDROOM, FAMIY ROOM AND REC/EXERCISE ROOM. LAUNDRY ROOM ALREADY HAS KNOTTY PINE CABINETS. 2X6 STICK BUILT CONSTRUCTION READY TO EXPAND FOR A 2ND STORY. 3 CAR GARAGE IS DRYWALLED AND HEATED WITH 8 FOOT DOORS AND LOTS OF ATTIC STORAGE. NEW ITEMS INCLUDE 36X45 OUTBUILDING WITH 2 OVERHEAD DOORS AND 12 FT. CEILINGS. A/C, VENTLESS WATER HEATER, 27X23 CONCRETE PATIO AND GARAGE DOOR OPENER. ENJOY THE OUTDOORS ON YOUR FRONT PORCH, BACK DECK OR LOWER PATIO AND DECK. THE FRONT POND IS GREAT FOR SWIMMING AND FISHING WHICH FEATURES A WALKING BRIDGE. PERFECT SETTING FOR LARGE OUTSIDE PARTIES. ZONED AGRICULTURE SO BRING THE HORSES. PROPERTY IS PART OF THE FORESTRY PROGRAM FOR LOW TAXES.