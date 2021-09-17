LIVE amongst the TREES, the Stream, the FRUITS of the land! With 28 Acres (more available!) and the home built to take advantage of the sunlight in every room - this could be place for you! Cantilevered elements and gorgeous views from every angle, come take a peek at what it's like to live IN nature. The STONE Fireplace will take your breath away, soaring ceilings and a true GREAT Room. Trails are cut into the Prairie for your enjoyment - walk amongst the wildflowers and pollinators and watch them at work! Owners favorite respit is a den/office/hearth room that is sunken off the living room and opens to the 2 sided Fireplace & cantilevered off the house - it's the perfect, cozy spot to nestle up with a book or a glass of wine. Custom PECAN Kitchen Cabinetry and Chef quality appliances give perfect view the multi-layered deck and fabulous sliding doors. The Master Suite is massive in size & full of amenities and the Master Bathroom is equally generous in size. LOFT can be used for a muriad of options, currently used as an office, but has been used as a bedroom or reading/sitting area. 2 OUTBUILDINGS 60x40 and 40x30 Hay Barn - perfect for farm equipment, storage, office & woodshop. Fabulous location for entertaining or just being away from it all! Area planned for tennis court makes a perfect parking lot or tennis court! Improvements include a 2015 Roof, 2021 HVAC & hot water heater. 2021 Deck upgrade & Sunroom recreation. So much to see, so much to fall in love with. Lot could be divided into a 2nd homesite, as well. Home is Zoned AG-1 for your living and USING flexibility!
4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $699,900
