DREAM Estate ~ DREAM Land ~ DREAM Build! With cantilevered elements and gorgeous views from every angle, come take a peek at what it's like to live IN nature. Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace will take your breath away, soaring ceilings and a true GREAT Room. Owners favorite respit is a den/office/hearth room that is sunken off the living room. Open to the 2 sided Fireplace & cantilevered off the house - it's the perfect, cozy spot to nestle up with a book or a glass of wine. Loft has been used as a bedroom and an office, Master Suite is massive in size & full of amenities. Custom PECAN Kitchen Cabinetry and Chef quality appliances. 2 OUTBUILDINGS 60x40 and 40x30 Hay Barn - perfect for farm equipment, storage, office & woodshop. Fabulous location for entertaining, area planned for tennis court makes a perfect parking lot. Improvements include a 2015 Roof, 2021 HVAC & hot water heater. 2021 Deck upgrade & Sunroom addition. So much to see, so much to fall in love with. Additional acreage could be included.
4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $899,900
