4 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $269,900

Single Family 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath , 2 1/2 Car Garage 1st Floor Living Room, HWF , Wood Burning Fireplace. Hugh Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Floors, Granite Counter Tops, SS Appliances, Half Bath . Lower Level Is the Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Laminate H/W Floors, Laundry Room, Full Bathroom. 4th Bedroom with Carpeted Floor and Cedar Closet. Three Bedrooms on the 2nd Level with Hardwood floors, Cedar Closets. Full Bathroom With Double Sink, Finished Basement, Laminate Floor- Roof 1 year old, Every thing In house has all Been Redone. 4 Level of Living Space ***Lake Rights.*** YOU MUST JOIN THE STANTON HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION IN ORDER TO LAUNCH YOUR BOAT.