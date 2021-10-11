4 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $274,900

2 Story 4 Bed/3 Bath Home On 2 Lots With Water Rights To Duck Lake Being Offered In Ingleside~Located In The North Duck Lake Woods Neighborhood In Desirable Knollwood Park Subdivision, This Split Level Home Has Been Completely Updated And Is Being Sold With The Adjacent Buildable Lot Which Has It's Own Well and Parcel Number~Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Open Concept Area~Large Dining/Living Room Combo~Kitchen Boasts SS Appliances, Freshly Painted White Wood Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops With White Subway Tile Backsplash And A Built In L Shaped Bench Providing Additional Seating Around The Kitchen Table~The Spacious Master Bedroom Has A Tastefully Updated En Suite~Two Additional Good Sized Bedrooms And A 2nd Updated Full Bath Complete The Main Level~Downstairs You Will Find A Family Room, Laundry Room, Full Bath And 4th Bedroom~There Is Plenty Of Interior Storage And The Attached Deep 2 Car Garage Offers Additional Storage Space As Well~Freshly Painted Exterior And Interior And New Carpeting~HOA fee is optional for access to neighborhood boat launch which is just down the street.