2 Story 4 Bed/3 Bath Home On 2 Lots With Water Rights To Duck Lake Being Offered In Ingleside~Located In The North Duck Lake Woods Neighborhood In Desirable Knollwood Park Subdivision, This Split Level Home Has Been Completely Updated And Is Being Sold With The Adjacent Buildable Lot Which Has It's Own Well and Parcel Number~Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Open Concept Area~Large Dining/Living Room Combo~Kitchen Boasts SS Appliances, Freshly Painted White Wood Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops With White Subway Tile Backsplash And A Built In L Shaped Bench Providing Additional Seating Around The Kitchen Table~The Spacious Master Bedroom Has A Tastefully Updated En Suite~Two Additional Good Sized Bedrooms And A 2nd Updated Full Bath Complete The Main Level~Downstairs You Will Find A Family Room, Laundry Room, Full Bath And 4th Bedroom~There Is Plenty Of Interior Storage And The Attached Deep 2 Car Garage Offers Additional Storage Space As Well~Freshly Painted Exterior And Interior And New Carpeting~HOA fee is optional for access to neighborhood boat launch which is just down the street.
4 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $274,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
A 33-year-old from Elkhorn has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, near Gateway Technical College.
The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
SHARON — A 39-year-old was killed on Friday, Oct. 1 after an evening motorcycle crash in rural Walworth County, the medical examiner has confirmed.
A southeastern Wisconsin bank is warning customers about a federal proposal that would require financial institutions to report additional ban…
Grand Craft Boats moving headquarters to Genoa City
Badger High School to induct three former athletes into Wall of Fame during homecoming week.