4 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $350,000

Our home is unique in many facets and was a wonderful place to raise our family. The neighborhood is quiet and peaceful with lots of natural amenities. We have a 110-acre forest preserve on the next block to go exploring and spend time with nature. It's full of wildlife. We also have land on the lake where we can spend fun time with the family boating and fishing off our own property. The neighbors are all very friendly and respectful and the association fees are only $75 a year. The fees pay for insurance, maintenance, lights, and multiple celebrations get togethers scheduled throughout the year. The association property, which is deeded with this property, has many walking trails around the subdivision and all along the lake front. You also have rights to obtain a pier spot every year off one of the many association piers. The association has a large park with a playground that is free to use for everyone living here. Property taxes here are lowest in the county and you have the most freedom here since it's unincorporated. The home has many upgrades such as a newer roof, retaining wall, Ultra high efficiency boiler for heat, newer well pump, water softener, pumps, appliances, countertops, and wood flooring. The bathroom was remodeled with new tub tiling, countertops, tile floor, and cabinets. The back building has a 3-car garage/shop with a large office/storage area above it. The heating and cooling in the back building and garage is all ultra-efficient with zoning for upper and lower levels. There is a 50-amp RV hookup and there is lots of parking on site. The garage was heavily insulated, and the 3 outer garage doors are the best money could buy with r21 insulation ratings. The original owner used to own the hardware store in Fox Lake and did auto repair as a side business at home. We also had a home-based business we were able to do with the wonderful layout of this property. The home also has zoned cooling for best efficiency and comfort. We were not planning on moving so the home is set up to handle unexpected emergencies. We have a backup generator setup area in the garage with muffler and exhaust installed. We have a tornado/bunker room in the basement with 12"+ concrete walls all around for safety. We have an undisclosed underground storage area to keep valuables hidden from prying eyes. The property has a privacy fence around it and a wire dog fencing in the back to keep puppies in. There is close to an acre of land included with the 7 lots of land. The pier on the lake is included and up to 4 lifts can be stationed there. The McHenry dam lowers the lake water in the fall so the lifts are perfectly positioned so you do not have to remove them which saves hundreds per year. People will ask to rent a spot on the pier every year which we did not capitalize on but is very valuable. The property is a within minutes from the Fox Lake Metra station, which is the last stop from Chicago. This the perfect place to raise a family and a preppers paradise and with all the chaos in the world today, you could not find a safer place to be than this. Parcel Numbers are as indicated. 0516303001, 0516303002, 0516303003, 0516303004, 0516305026