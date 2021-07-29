4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $100,000

Investor Opportunity for a full rehab in a desirable neighborhood. Property is down to studs except for bathroom and kitchen which are still in good shape. Hardwood floors just need refinishing! Some improvements already completed: Windows 2012, Roof 2010, Well Tank 2014, New Septic Tank Field Hydro-Jetted and new dist box 2017, Reverse Osmosis in Kitchen 2016, Nice kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. Permits were pulled for the demo, so all you have to do is come in and finish the project. Property sold AS IS.