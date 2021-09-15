Amazing custom 2405 sq ft ranch home in the desirable Chapel Hill Subdivision on just over an acre with full finished walk-out basement. Back yard features beautiful in ground pool and custom pool house perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Upon entering you see the soaring vaulted ceilings in the great room with fireplace and 2 sets of sliders to the large deck overlooking yard. Loft area over look great room too! Large formal dining room and nice eat-in kitchen adjacent great room. Just past the kitchen as you walk down the back hall you have access to the powder room, large laundry room and the huge 3 car garage. There are thee bedrooms on the first floor. The master suite has many quality features including tray ceiling, sliders to deck, walk-in closet and full bath. The additional 2 bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. An open staircase leads you to the full finished walk-out basement. This great space features a large family room area with fireplace, office/4th bedroom, full bath, mechanical area plus ample storage areas. You also have access to the pool area and back yard! Great time to get into a beautiful home with an in ground pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $365,000
