4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $525,000

Incredible Waterfront Home at the tip of the Chain & Pistakee Lake. Bright & Open Floor Plan. Luxury Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances & Glass Tile Backsplash. HUGE Family Room w/Fireplace. Incredible Master W/Luxury Bath - 2 Marble Sinks, Whirlpool Tub, Glass Enclosed Shower - 2 Walk In Closets. Two Large Bedrooms with Walk-In Closets. 3rd Floor Loft and Bedroom. Oversized Garage. Large 2-Tier Deck. Fenced In-yard with Firepit. Johnsburg Schools. Walk to Park, Schools, Shopping and Town. Golf Cart Community. Not in Flood Plain! High & Dry.

