GORGEOUS WATERFRONT 4BD, 4 FULL BATH PROPERTY WITH UPDATES THROUGHOUT, NEW PIER, AND BOAT LIFTS INCLUDED!! Enjoy sitting on the huge maintenance free deck overlooking the Fox River watching sunsets and the community firework show! Property features remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters, wine/ beverage fridge, and huge pantry! Remodeled laundry room to match kitchen and 3/4 full baths remodeled in the last 3 years. 1st floor primary bedroom with full bath and WIC AND 2nd floor primary bedroom with full bath and WIC! Spacious family room features beautiful new stone fireplace, bamboo floors, and new sliding door to the deck. Attached heated 2 car garage with new garage and exterior doors, workbench, Bluetooth light speakers AND 1 car detached garage great for jet skis, golf cart, or extra storage and shed as well! Other updates include new concrete paths around exterior, new composite front porch, new paver path and parking pad in the front, and NEW ROOF!! Nothing left to do but move in and start enjoying the waterfront life!!
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $549,900
