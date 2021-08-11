4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $580,000

Fabulous location on the Chain-o-Lakes, located in Johnsburg just around the corner from the river - first channel off of Dutch Creek Bay. Enjoy everything this recreational area has to offer and the INDOOR POOL for water fun all year long. Large home with views of the water from all major rooms. Bedrooms are very generous in size and there is a first floor master. Decks all around allow for you to chase the sun or avoid it - whatever your preference. Big Fenced in yard and ample room to dock boats along the seawall. Skating in the lagoon in the winter too! Bonus room above garage and RV HOOK-UP along side of the garage.