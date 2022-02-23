4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $599,000

WELCOME TO DUTCH CREEK ESTATES WITH ROLLING HILLS AND BREATHTAKING EXPANSIVE VIEWS ON A QUIET CULDASAC LOT. THIS 4 BEDROOM, 4 1/2 BATH HOME FEATURES AN 11 X 13 FOYER WITH 18 FT CEILING, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND STAIRCASE. FLOORS AND STAIRCASE HAVE BEEN RECENTLY REFINISHED. FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM SUITE, TWO WOOD BURNING FIREPLACES WITH GAS STARTER, CENTRAL VACUUM, TWO LAUNDRY ROOMS, FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH FULL KITCHEN. NEW HVAC SYSTEM INSTALLED IN 2020. KITCHEN HAS A WALK IN PANTRY, BREAKFAST BAR AND SEPARATE EATING AREA. SECOND FLOOR INCLUDES AN 375 SF BONUS ROOM, BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH AND A JACK AND JILL BATHROOM FOR TWO BEDROOMS. WALK OUT THE BASEMENT TO A LARGE BRICK PAVER PATIO WITH FIRE PIT. DECK OFF THE KITCHEN IS 15 X 25. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING.