Amazing location on the Chain, located in Johnsburg just around the corner from the river it is the first channel off of Dutch Creek Bay. Enjoy everything this recreational area has to offer and the INDOOR POOL ROOM for water fun all year long. Large home with views of the water from all major rooms. Bedrooms are very generous in size and the Master is on the first floor. Decks all around allow for you to chase the sun or avoid it - whatever your preference.Bonus room above garage and RV HOOK-UP along side of the garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a …
The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water i…
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
Racine resident faces several charges as a result of an accident that injured Walworth County deputy.
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
- Updated
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
- Updated
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.