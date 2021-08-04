4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $599,900

Amazing location on the Chain, located in Johnsburg just around the corner from the river it is the first channel off of Dutch Creek Bay. Enjoy everything this recreational area has to offer and the INDOOR POOL ROOM for water fun all year long. Large home with views of the water from all major rooms. Bedrooms are very generous in size and the Master is on the first floor. Decks all around allow for you to chase the sun or avoid it - whatever your preference.Bonus room above garage and RV HOOK-UP along side of the garage.