4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $650,000

BE PREPARED TO BE AMAZED WITH THIS 4 BEDS / 3 BATHS CHAIN O LAKES WATERFRONT HOME WITH IN-GROUND SWIMMING POOL IN DUTCH CREEK WOODLANDS SUBDIVISION IN JOHNSBURG! This Home has been Recently remodeled w/ 2 Full Kitchens on Each Level, First Floor Kitchen has Colonist Trim Cabinets and Island w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Lower Level Kitchen has Gray Cabinets w/ Custom Backsplash and Huge Quartz Countertop and All Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Concept Family Room and Dining Room on First Floor with Kitchen w/ Hardwood Floors, Oversized Master Bedroom Facing the Pool and Water w/ Balcony and Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom has Double Sinks, 3 Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms on the First Floor with Hall Bathroom, Lower Level has Huge Game Room w/ access to the Outdoor Inground Swimming Pool, Spacious Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace and Walk-In Closet and Could be 5th Bedroom or In-Law Arrangement, Dry Bar and Perfect Home for Entertaining, Inground Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Fenced Yard, 2 Piers, 2.5 Heated Garage, Brand New Septic 2021, Pond, Professional Landscaped and Much More!
