4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $219,900

LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois Border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Amenities include: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a private boat slip, shared beach area and pier. Beds, Furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in sale, taxes for this parcel were $185 (2020) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. May not pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!!