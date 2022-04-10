LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Includes: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a Private Boat Slip, shared Beach Area, and a Pier. Beds, furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in the sale (taxes for this parcel were $174 in 2021) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. CASH BUYERS - Probably won't pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 p.m. the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat e…
Here are a full list of the Lake Geneva area contested races and the results as posted on the Walworth County website.
For area pizza and pasta lovers, it’s the end of an era.
Disabled Walworth County man unable to cast ballot April 5; State Supreme Court to take up issue April 13
A Walworth County man, who has run for local office in the past and is disabled, said his absentee ballot was not accepted for the April 5 spr…
On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 PM the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat exp…
Lake Geneva Public Library re-opened after renovation work completed
WILLIAMS BAY—Janette A. Maxwell, 63, of Williams Bay, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves proposed renovations for Magpie's Den & Pen
The race for Williams Bay School Board came down to a small three-vote margin, with Mark Schneider just barely eking ahead of Sam Perkins.
Mayor Charlene Klein has been elected to a second term as Lake Geneva's mayor.