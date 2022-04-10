4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $239,900

LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Includes: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a Private Boat Slip, shared Beach Area, and a Pier. Beds, furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in the sale (taxes for this parcel were $174 in 2021) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. CASH BUYERS - Probably won't pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!