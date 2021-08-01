LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois Border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Amenities include: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a private boat slip, shared beach area and pier. Beds, Furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in sale, taxes for this parcel were $185 (2020) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. Just Bring Your boat! 48hrs for Binding Acceptance Please.
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $249,900
After more than 50 years of making such candy favorites as Nestlé Crunch bars, the Nestlé plant in Burlington is getting a new life — and a $70 million retooling — as a manufacturing site for refrigerated cookie dough.
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.
Actor dons Reno 911 costume at Lake Geneva Walmart to help raise money money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Oxygen bar to offer cool drinks and relaxing atmosphere
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
The crash happened about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County after a U-Haul driver lost control of the truck, authorities said.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.