Plenty of time left to enjoy New Lake Adventures! This home is expertly designed for Lake Life and it's completely TURN KEY! Enjoy views from your Open Concept 1st FL: Living-Dining-Kitchen-with Wet Bar-GFP-1/2 Bth. The tile floor is heated/easy to clean when returning from lake activities. Kitchen is smartly equipped with Soft-Close Cabinetry & Pantry for Extra Storage. Under the stairs find a coat closet, more storage, & access to your 4ft high poured concrete crawl space. As you ascend the lit stairway you will find your Master Suite with a private deck to enjoy sunrises, private wet bar, 2nd GFP, jetted tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, fan w/heater, and in-floor radiant heat! Down the hall: 3 Guest Rms-Loft/Office-Full Bth-Laundry. START ENJOYING YOUR NEW LAKE HOME NOW!!
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $749,900
