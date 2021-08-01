A rare opportunity to own a piece of history! Part of the original Loramoor estate, the 3700 sq ft home & grounds covering 4 1/2 acres tells a narrative of the past. Through the breezeway adjacent the inground pool you'll find the family room w/ inviting stone-faced fireplace & the intricate bar from the Gas Light Club in Chicago. The main level of the house offers a bright kitchen, main floor laundry, master bedroom w/ en suite, and additional 2 bedrooms. Spacious living room w/ corner fireplace leads to dining room complete w/ bay window and two-sided fireplace. Second master suite on upper level. Beautiful landscaping, sprawling front yard, and terrace. Close proximity to the south shores of Geneva Lake and access to the iconic lake path. A unique & historic property to call home!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,200,000
After more than 50 years of making such candy favorites as Nestlé Crunch bars, the Nestlé plant in Burlington is getting a new life — and a $70 million retooling — as a manufacturing site for refrigerated cookie dough.
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.
Actor dons Reno 911 costume at Lake Geneva Walmart to help raise money money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Oxygen bar to offer cool drinks and relaxing atmosphere
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
The crash happened about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County after a U-Haul driver lost control of the truck, authorities said.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.