4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,200,000

A rare opportunity to own a piece of history! Part of the original Loramoor estate, the 3700 sq ft home & grounds covering 4 1/2 acres tells a narrative of the past. Through the breezeway adjacent the inground pool you'll find the family room w/ inviting stone-faced fireplace & the intricate bar from the Gas Light Club in Chicago. The main level of the house offers a bright kitchen, main floor laundry, master bedroom w/ en suite, and additional 2 bedrooms. Spacious living room w/ corner fireplace leads to dining room complete w/ bay window and two-sided fireplace. Second master suite on upper level. Beautiful landscaping, sprawling front yard, and terrace. Close proximity to the south shores of Geneva Lake and access to the iconic lake path. A unique & historic property to call home!