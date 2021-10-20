4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,499,000

For the most discriminating buyers, a magnificent nearly 6000SF home where no expense or detail to design has been spared. Dramatic entry through arched solid wd french drs w/rich millwork from flr to ceiling throughout. Elegant wide plank black walnut & limestone flrs on mn lv. Lovely chefs kit w/woodmode cabinetry, pntry, lge bkfstt rm that leads to expansive deck w/peaceful views of fairway. Spacious Mstr suite w/private access to sun filled screen porch. Mn flr office/5th BR w/ensuite bath. LL offers tremendous space for year round entertaining, 2nd flr to ceiling FP, 3 addBR/2BA & European inspired bar w/wine cellar. Over 1400SF prvte patio space w/mature perennial grdns. This exquisite home is truly an opportunity w/so much architectural integrity while enjoying all GN has to offer.