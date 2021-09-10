Rare Opportunity to own in Lake Geneva's exclusive East Bank Association! Only seconds away from the Lake Path and a short walk into downtown Lake Geneva. This 3000 SF 4 bedroom 3 bath townhome comes with panoramic views of Geneva Lake and a 28' canopied Boat Slip. This spectacular home features a 1st floor master and laundry room, a private deck off master and living room that offers amazing Lake Views, a large eat in kitchen with corian countertops & a separate dining area to complete the open floor plan. Lower-level family room walks out to patio with more incredible Lake Views plus a 2nd kitchen/wet bar great for entertaining, a 3rd bedroom with door to patio, a den and full bath. 2 fireplaces, chair rail, panel molding, spacious storage area & heated 2 car garage complete the package.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,795,000
