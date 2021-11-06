4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,950,000

Stunning Colorado Contemporary on 4 tranquil acres awaits your arrival. With its seamless indoor/outdoor flow and high-end finishes, the home's sleek design and flexible layout can adapt to every family need.Great Room with 20-foot ceilings features a gourmet kitchen that is sophisticated yet practical and a grand double-sided fireplace. The main floor Primary Suite includes a spa bath with a soaking tub and steam/rain/deluge shower. Follow the floating staircase to the lower level walkout with full windows and extensive natural light, heated floors, rec room, fitness room, soundproof room, 3+ bedrooms and 2 full baths. Outdoor living space with deck, patio, inground pool, hot tub, firepit, and greenhouse is a backyard paradise. 5-car heated garage with 10-foot ceilings and dog wash!