4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,985,000

GENEVA LAKE BOAT SLIP in a protected lagoon where the current owner keeps his 28 foot boat. This 4 bedroom, 6.5 bath custom built home offers about 3,830 square feet of living space. You are only a short walk or golf cart ride from the ''Trinke Estates'' private sand beach or you can just hang out around your own 20' x 40' sports pool in the beautifully landscaped side yard. Noteworthy features include the wood burning fireplace in the great room, wet bar with built in wine cooler. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, including a built in hutch and bay window. There is a 3 seasons sun room with a newly added full bath for easy access from the pool terrace. All bedrooms have private bathrooms. Great outdoor lighting, wrap around front porch, and a large lower level family room.