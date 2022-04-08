 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,985,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,985,000

GENEVA LAKE BOAT SLIP in a protected lagoon where the current owner keeps his 28 foot boat. This 4 bedroom, 6.5 bath custom built home offers about 3,830 square feet of living space. You are only a short walk or golf cart ride from the ''Trinke Estates'' private sand beach or you can just hang out around your own 20' x 40' sports pool in the beautifully landscaped side yard. Noteworthy features include the wood burning fireplace in the great room, wet bar with built in wine cooler. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, including a built in hutch and bay window. There is a 3 seasons sun room with a newly added full bath for easy access from the pool terrace. All bedrooms have private bathrooms. Great outdoor lighting, wrap around front porch, and a large lower level family room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appeals court upholds $25M judgment against Oberlin College

Appeals court upholds $25M judgment against Oberlin College

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has upheld a $25 million judgment for a business that successfully claimed it was libeled by Oberlin College in the aftermath of a shoplifting incident that roiled the historic liberal arts school and music conservatory's campus outside Cleveland.