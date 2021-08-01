4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,499,000

Historic, Cotswold estate on 7.3 acres of rolling countryside. Panoramic views from many of the rooms. Exuding Old World charm, this 4BR/4.5BA residence is waiting for its new owner to love and enjoy. Offering over 9,000 sq ft with spacious rooms filled with light, this is a home for entertaining and for art. In addition to a grand hall-perfect for soirees- the residence offers a library or main floor bedroom w/ensuite bath; drawing room, living room, paneled library, kitchen w/adjacent dining nook, dining room, new powder room, and screened porch. A split 2nd floor offers 3-4 bedrooms (2 en-suite), large playroom and office. Panoramic views from most rooms and lovely lake views at a distance. Detached 2 car garage and storage shed.