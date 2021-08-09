4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $289,000

Just minutes from the Linn Pier boat launch and beach sits this 5 bedroom, 2 bath open concept home. Privacy abounds with the generous lot that is on a dead end street. This can be your forever home or a great second home that is minutes to the lake. Siding has just been professionally stain, along with new flooring on the first floor. All of the windows on back of home are new with a warranty as well as new furnace motor, new pressure tank and sump pump. New pictures will be updated Sunday afternoon.