4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $289,900

Nestled in a Quiet Neighborhood, this Recently Updated 4BR, 2BA Colonial is a 15 Minute walk to Shops, Restaurants and the Popular Lake Geneva! Home Features Enclosed Front Porch-Nice Space! Newer Wood Flooring throughout Main Level. Spacious LR with Desk opens up to KIT Featuring Gorgeous New Countertops, Bright White Cabinetry, Huge Island, Storage Galore, Gas Double Oven (Perfect for Upcoming Holidays) and Vaulted Ceiling! Newer SS Appliances Included! Good Sized Kitchenette. Pantry/Laundry Room just off KIT! Trendy Bathroom on ML. 4 Generous Sized BRs. Seating Area on UL. New Updates: Roof-8 YRs, Windows-4YRs, Furnace-1 YR, AC-New this summer and Encore Tankless Water Heater-5 YRs! Enjoy the Fenced in Backyard and Cement Patio; Lot Sits on 1/4 Acre! Home Warranty Included - Welcome Home!