4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $3,795,000

Lakefront boasts 102ft frontage in a wonderful private location off Snake Rd where mansions line the lakefront. Views are incredible/pier has large canopy boat slip & swimming is heavenly! Same owners for 43 years - Opportunity Calls! - A chance to own this well-loved home with open layout, three bedrooms on main level-all with baths, beamed ceilings, 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, spacious light rooms, deck that spans the lakefront, windowed lower level family room opening to large deck with views you will want to have forever! - And enjoy a beautiful easy lake path walk to Lake Geneva!