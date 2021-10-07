4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $329,000

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot in the city of Lake Geneva. Many updates throughout including a remodeled kitchen, master bedroom and both bathrooms. Installation of a new HVAC system with central air. Addition of a 2.5 car garage with a paved driveway and path to the home. Replacement of electrical, plumbing, carpeting in the upper bedrooms, drywall, windows, siding and more. Other features include wood flooring and a main floor bedroom. Enjoy the outdoors from the front enclosed porch or the rear deck which overlooks a nice sized back yard. Just 9 blocks to the beach, dining, shops and beautiful waters of Lake Geneva. Short drive to Hwy 12/43.