4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $330,000

A job transfer is making this well built Terrace home available that includes a lot of space to spread out in. Features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, sky light, large kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space. Three season room overlooking the half acre fenced in yard. Large 3 car garage for your toys includes a drive through door to the back yard plus a 20 x 12 shed with a 12 foot ceiling, 2 driveways for additional space to store more toys. Partially finished basement is a great space for the 4th bedroom and family room plus more storage and a second laundry room. Home is on a well for outside water and public water for the inside of the home. All of this is located at the end of the street with no traffic. Hurry up and grab this great find before it's gone