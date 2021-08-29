4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $375,000

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Desirable Sturwood, Quieter Area Yet So Close To The Lake & Downtown. Living Room + Gas Fireplace & Great Natural Light from the Large Bay Window. Spacious Kitchen + Pantry, Walks Out to Tiered Back Decks & Partially Fenced Yard with Hot Tub. Master Suite with Full Bath. Finished Day Light Lower Level with Family Room + Wood Burning Fireplace. New Lower Level Carpet 2021. New Furnace & AC 2019. Newer Water Heater.