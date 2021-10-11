This is an exciting opportunity to secure a spacious and move-in ready home within the highly desirable Sturwood subdivision of Lake Geneva. Step inside where your four-bedroom, two-bathroom layout awaits, complete with generous and inviting living spaces. Wood countertops, quality appliances and breakfast bar seating are all yours in the kitchen while the open-concept design allows easy access to the dining room and living room with a fireplace. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms along with ceiling fans throughout, a large rec room in the basement, as well as a screened in porch and a large backyard where you can host guests in style.A short walk will take you to downtown with vibrant shopping, cafes and restaurants on hand and you're just moments from Geneva Lake and Lake Como.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
A 33-year-old from Elkhorn has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, near Gateway Technical College.
The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
SHARON — A 39-year-old was killed on Friday, Oct. 1 after an evening motorcycle crash in rural Walworth County, the medical examiner has confirmed.
A southeastern Wisconsin bank is warning customers about a federal proposal that would require financial institutions to report additional ban…
Grand Craft Boats moving headquarters to Genoa City
Badger High School to induct three former athletes into Wall of Fame during homecoming week.