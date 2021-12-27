Hurry! Rare opportunity to own a home in this neighborhood! Beautiful 1+ acre lot nestled among towering trees! Stroll along the walking path through the woods! Extra 2-1/2 car detached garage perfect for hobby storage! Above ground pool with deck! Complete rehab with new flooring, trim, light fixtures and appliances! Open floor plan! Living room with T&G cathedral ceiling opens to eat-in kitchen with large breakfast bar with granite countertops, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and French door to the custom deck with great views! Lower level family room with cozy fireplace with custom mantle and tons of natural light! Spacious master bedroom! Gracious size secondary bedrooms! Remodeled bath with custom tile work! Fresh paint throughout! Close to Lake Geneva & schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $429,900
