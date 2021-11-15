4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $489,500

''Like new'' beautiful custom detailed town home w/exceptional views and lots of windows located on the Trevino course w/screened porch, first floor master suite, cozy office, ''dream'' kitchen w/Viking range and dishwasher, living area w/custom TV armoire, cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors on first level. The second level boasts 2 more bedroom suites and sleeping loft. Expansive finished lower level for entertaining includes large family room with fireplace and wet bar, 4th bedroom, full bath and tons of storage including 3 cedar closets and storage room. Extras include California closets, sprinkler system and finished epoxy garage floor. Perfect for either a second of primary home, you won't be disappointed!