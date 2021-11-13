4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $499,900

This Beautiful Home Has Every Upgrade You Can Imagine! Four Bedroom, Three 1/2 Bath, Family Room, Living Room, Rec Room, Two Gas Fireplaces, Granite Counter Tops Through Out, Custom Tiled Showers, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Trex Deck, Master Bedroom With Walk In Closet, Master Bath With Double Vanity, Open Concept Kitchen, Dining to Living Room. Large Fenced In Lot, Gorgeous Pavers On Paths & Patio, Stone Fire Pit, Epoxy Garage Floor, Heated Garage, Professional Landscape, Sprinkler System. Secluded, Quiet Location Just 4 Blocks From Lake Como! Come Enjoy the Lake Life Today.